Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.70.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

