PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.0609 on Major Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $128,437.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00455494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00107498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00071559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00569434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

