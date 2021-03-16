Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.72.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 101,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX traded down $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $85.23. 56,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,273. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.