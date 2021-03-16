PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,790 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,771% compared to the average volume of 132 call options.

Shares of PHAS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. 9,220,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $134.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHAS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

