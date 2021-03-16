PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Price Up 14.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) rose 14.5% on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 9,226,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,673% from the average daily volume of 520,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $134.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

