PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

