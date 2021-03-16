PFB (TSE:PFB) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.
Shares of PFB stock opened at C$21.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83. PFB has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.53.
PFB Company Profile
