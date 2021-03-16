PFB (TSE:PFB) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of PFB stock opened at C$21.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83. PFB has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.53.

PFB Company Profile

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

