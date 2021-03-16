Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 11th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pexip Holding ASA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. 2,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,783. Pexip Holding ASA has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Get Pexip Holding ASA alerts:

About Pexip Holding ASA

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.