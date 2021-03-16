Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.48

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.05 price objective on Petrus Resources and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

