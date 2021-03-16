Petrolia Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:BBLS) Short Interest Up 52.2% in February

Petrolia Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:BBLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of BBLS opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Petrolia Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
About Petrolia Energy
