Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.