Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases Shares of 6,650 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

NYSE:PLD opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.01. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

