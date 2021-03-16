Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases New Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Wealthsimple US Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 193,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 185,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11.

