Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $273.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 142.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.62 and a 200-day moving average of $270.04.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

