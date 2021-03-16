Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,098.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,149.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,101.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

