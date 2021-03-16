Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 3,635 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $265.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

