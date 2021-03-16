PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $171,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19,898.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,868 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 885,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.49. 120,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,634. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $184.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

