PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 11th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,524. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,975.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.