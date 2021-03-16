PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.15 Million

Brokerages expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report sales of $181.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of -$506.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $701.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.00 million to $730.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $700.15 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $736.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,975.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

