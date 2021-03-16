Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Lowered to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.1658 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,654,000 after buying an additional 1,315,156 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $6,917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after buying an additional 250,336 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $85,157,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

