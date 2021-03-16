Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post $76.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.09 million and the lowest is $73.89 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $269.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $600.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $509.40 million to $643.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.40 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42.

