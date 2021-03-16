PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.75. The company had a trading volume of 184,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,290,253. The company has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.44 and its 200-day moving average is $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.