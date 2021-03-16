PAYCENT Reaches Market Cap of $218,553.79 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $218,553.79 and $162.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.09 or 0.00661679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00071478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

