Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.96. 21,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,400. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $315.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,469 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

