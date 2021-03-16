Paramount Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years.

NYSE PGRE traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 735,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

