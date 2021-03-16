Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,432,479. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,334. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -809.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

