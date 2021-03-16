Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WEX by 2,234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $48,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after acquiring an additional 259,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 880.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 245,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEX by 444.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.04. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $5,304,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,520 shares of company stock valued at $27,640,336 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

