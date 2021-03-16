Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. Devon Energy comprises about 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Comerica Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 908,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Devon Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 745,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 190.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 125,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 107,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010,258. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.02.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

