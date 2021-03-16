Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,261. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.98.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.