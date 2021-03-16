Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded up $6.15 on Tuesday, hitting $279.90. The company had a trading volume of 248,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319,281. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $797.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,377,941 shares of company stock worth $366,856,116. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

