Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,714,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,725. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

