Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8,431.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,998,000 after acquiring an additional 60,183 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

AMD stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,390,309. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

