PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

PAR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PAR Technology by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,865,000 after buying an additional 77,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

