Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 98,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

NYSE DEI opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

