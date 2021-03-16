Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,331 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $71,053.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,636 shares of company stock worth $4,989,191. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.