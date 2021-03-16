Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,149 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.