Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $542,000 Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of BellRing Brands worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $14,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 346,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,601,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after buying an additional 273,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 234,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Consumer Edge raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.