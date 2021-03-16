Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 56,067 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 2,247.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,085,000 after buying an additional 819,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,462,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 219,672 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,954,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,227 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 752,594 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OII opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

