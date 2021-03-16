PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.