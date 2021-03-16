Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,009. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,918,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

