Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.64. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,907,000 after buying an additional 385,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $134.74. 1,000,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,514. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

