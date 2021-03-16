Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) vs. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Head-To-Head Survey

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 19.35% N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp -98.27% 6.14% 0.86%

82.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and PacWest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 2.55 $2.68 million N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp $1.36 billion 3.49 $468.64 million $3.90 10.43

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and PacWest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A PacWest Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.13, indicating a potential downside of 28.37%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families. It operates three branch locations in Salinas, Monterey, and King City, California. Pacific Valley Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture-backed businesses, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of October 14, 2020, it had 72 full-service branches located in the state of California, one branch in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch in Denver, Colorado; and loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

