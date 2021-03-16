P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $4.05 Million Position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 399,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Shares of SRSA remained flat at $$10.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,755. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

