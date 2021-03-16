P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $19.03 Million Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,026,000. INSU Acquisition Corp. III makes up 1.8% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $523,000.

IIIIU stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,754. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

