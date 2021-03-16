P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $2.06 Million in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth about $10,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,340,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth $7,755,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth $7,755,000.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Shares of SCOAU stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 66,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,936. Scion Tech Growth I has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.