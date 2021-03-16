Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Ovid Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

