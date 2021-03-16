Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $261.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Ovid Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

