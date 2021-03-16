Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,297,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 11th total of 846,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,595.8 days.
Shares of OVCHF stock remained flat at $$8.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $8.84.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
