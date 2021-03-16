Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,449 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,221. Otonomy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

