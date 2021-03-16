Ossiam Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 221,533 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $102.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

